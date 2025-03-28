J&K: Bodies of 3 cops retrieved as Kathua encounter enters day 2; DGP warns terror groups

Jammu, Mar 28 (PTI) The bodies of three of the four Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel killed in an encounter with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were retrieved on Friday as the fierce gunfight between security forces and the ultras entered its second day in the remote forested region of Jammu's Kathua, officials said here.

Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir, Nalin Prabhat confirmed that this was the same group of terrorists that was intercepted in Saniyal village in the Hiranagar sector on March 23, but managed to escape, while resolving that his force will not sleep or take rest till all terror groups are appropriately dealt with.

The operation, centred near Jakhole village in the Ghati Juthana area of Rajbagh, began on Thursday morning following intensified police operations against recently-infiltrated terrorists from across the International Border in the Hiranagar sector.

The encounter has resulted in the deaths of four police personnel and two JeM terrorists, while seven security personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), have sustained injuries. The DGP clarified that only two Pakistani terrorists have so far been killed.

The body of the fourth police personnel, who was reported missing on Thursday evening, was located on Friday morning by the search parties with the help of drones, but the efforts to retrieve it are yet to succeed as two terrorists are still holed up at a height and firing at the search teams, the officials said.

Heavy gunfire, along with the sound of explosions, continued for the second day as police, supported by the Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), advanced through the difficult hilly terrain after a night's halt.

The bodies of police personnel Balwinder Singh Chib, Jaswant Singh and Tariq Ahmed were retrieved after a day of search efforts. However, the service weapons of the slain personnel were not found nearby. The officials said it was premature to say that the weapons were taken away by the terrorists.

The bodies were received by the DGP at the medical college, where the post-mortem was conducted before a ceremonial wreath-laying ceremony at the district police lines in Kathua, the officials said.

Talking to reporters after leading the wreath-laying ceremony, the DGP said the loss of the slain personnel will not be compensated by words but by deeds.

He said it was the same group of terrorists that was intercepted by police in Saniyal village in the evening of March 23.

"Neither the intention of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has weakened nor is our goal far away. Our goal is clear and so is the intention. There is no lack of passion as the Jammu and Kashmir Police is the only force in the country that is writing its history in golden words by its bravery and sacrifice.

"We will not sleep or take rest as long as our impure neighbour (Pakistan) and its (terror) organisations are not dealt with appropriately. This war is going on and will continue. There will be no dilution in our intention," the police chief said.

Referring to the earlier encounter with the same group of terrorists, the DGP said a small police team consisting of five members confronted the ultras hiding in a nursery after getting information from the locals at Saniyal village on March 23.

"The Pakistani terrorists fled the scene, leaving behind four carbine magazines, three improvised explosive devices, two grenades and other material. Reinforcements from police, Army, CRPF and BSF were rushed to the scene and a massive search was launched, which continued for four days," he said.

After getting fresh inputs, a search operation was launched in the Panjtirthi area on Wednesday evening and there was a fire-fight between the terrorists and one of the police parties on Thursday morning, the DGP said.

He said two Pakistani terrorists were eliminated in the initial gunfight but when the police party was climbing the hill, the ultras, taking advantage of their dominating position, killed the four police personnel.

"You have seen the topography of the area, the caves, boulders and the dense forest. Our priority was to retrieve the bodies of our martyrs to perform their last rites and it was successfully done. The operation will continue and we are hopeful of completing it by Saturday evening," he said.

The People's Anti-Fascist Front, a shadow outfit of Pakistan-based terror group JeM, has claimed involvement in the encounter.

The Army's Rising Star Corps, whose troops are engaged in the operation, lauded the efforts of the slain police personnel.

"Rising Star Corps salutes the valour and indomitable spirit of the brave (J&K) police personnel who made the supreme sacrifice fighting valiantly during the ongoing OP (operation) in Safiyan in Kathua. Their courage and dedication will always be remembered," it said in a post on X. PTI TAS SKL RC