JK: Body of missing woman found in Chenab river

Jammu, Oct 5 (PTI) Body of a woman was fished out from Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Saturday, officials said.

Shareefa Begum, a mother of two children, had been missing from her Kwar-Nagsini village since September 18, the officials said.

They said her body was noticed in the water body at Bhaderkote and was subsequently recovered by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel.

Police has started its investigations to ascertain the cause of her death, the officials said.

Meanwhile, authorities ordered closure of all government and private schools across Jammu on October 6 and 7 in view of the weather advisory issued by the Indian Meteorological Department, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in various parts of the division.

Director of School Education, Jammu Naseem Javaid Chowdhary said the decision to keep all the schools shut for two days was taken to ensure the safety and security of students and staff.

The pilgrimage to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district and Machil Mata shrine in Kishtwar district remained suspended on Sunday in view of the inclement weather prediction.

Both the pilgrimages will be resumed on October 8, officials said. PTI TAS NB