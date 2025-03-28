J&K bye-elections: ECI announces voter list revision for Nagrota, Budgam

Jammu, Mar 27 (PTI) The Election Commission of India has announced a special summary revision of voter lists in Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota and Budgam assembly constituencies where bye-elections are due shortly.

The revision will be based on April 1, 2025, as the qualifying date, ahead of the upcoming bye-elections, said a notification issued by the Election Commission of India.

The Nagrota seat in Jammu district and the Budgam seat became vacant due to the death of MLA Devender Singh Rana and the resignation of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah from Budgam but he retained the Ganderbal seat, a stronghold of his party, the National Conference (NC).

Rana passed away at the age of 59 on October 31 last year at a private hospital in Haryana's Faridabad.

The Election Commission of India has released the schedule for the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls in Nagrota and Budgam Assembly Constituencies ahead of the upcoming bye-elections.

As per the schedule, the rationalization of polling stations will take place on April 4, 2025 followed by the publication of the integrated draft electoral roll on April 8, 2025. The voters will be able to file claims and objections between April 8 and April 24, 2025, it said.

The final resolution of claims and objections is scheduled for May 2, while the final electoral roll will be published on May 5.

The Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) for each constituency will be responsible for ensuring that all eligible citizens are included in the voter list while preventing the inclusion of ineligible individuals.

During the revision process, the chief electoral officer (CEO), district electoral officer (DEO) and ERO will oversee the enrollment of eligible voters in accordance with Article 326 of the Constitution of India and Sections 16 and 19 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

In the recent assembly elections, Abdullah won both the Ganderbal and Budgam seats. He secured victory in Ganderbal by defeating PDP’s Bashir Ahmad Mir by over 10,000 votes and won Budgam with a margin of over 18,000 votes.

Rana had previously won the Nagrota seat in 2014 as a National Conference candidate and successfully retained it with a significant margin of 30,472 votes against Joginder Singh of the NC.