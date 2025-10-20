JK Bypolls: NC, BJP candidates file nominations for Budgam

Srinagar, Oct 20 (PTI) Candidates of the ruling National Conference and opposition BJP on Monday filed nomination papers for the bypolls to the Budgam assembly segment in Jammu and Kashmir.
While the National Conference has named veteran Shia leader Aga Mehmood as its candidate, the BJP has fielded Syed Mohsin. The PDP has also announced its candidate, Aga Muntazir Mehdi.
Aga Mehmood was accompanied by senior National Conference leaders, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, while Syed Mohsin was joined by Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma while filing nomination papers.
Talking to reporters, Abdullah said he was hopeful that the people of Budgam would vote in large numbers for his party’s candidate.
“The entire organisation is with Aga Mehmood. From today, we will take our message to the people and hope that when results are declared, Aga Mehmood will be a winner by a big majority and represent the people of Budgam in the assembly,” the chief minister said.
The Budgam assembly segment will go to bypolls on November 11 as the seat had fallen vacant following Abdullah’s resignation after he decided to retain the Ganderbal seat, having successfully contested from both constituencies.
Abdullah said National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, in consultation with party leaders, decided that Aga Mehmood was the best candidate for the NC.
“There was no confusion in our party... we were waiting for others. We were in no hurry. Candidates of almost all political parties filed papers today. How did we delay? We had decided earlier, but we also played along with others. Elections are contested under a strategy,” he added.
Asked about his decision to vacate the Budgam seat in favour of Ganderbal last year, the chief minister said he had never kept the people of Budgam in the dark.
“I did not want to contest from two seats, but I was compelled (by the party). After leaving the seat, we did not abandon it or ignore the development of Budgam. In the last one year, we have expedited works,” he said.
Asked if estranged NC MP Aga Ruhullah would support Aga Mehmood, the chief minister avoided a direct reply, saying the party candidate had already spoken about it.
Mehmood earlier told reporters that Ruhullah was like his son and a party man, and that he expected the MP to campaign for him.
However, Ruhullah took to X, saying his loyalty was to his conscience and principles. “While I hold respect for my elders in my family, I request them not to belittle my fight (our fight). If they can’t comprehend it and be part of it, at least don’t drag me and my struggle to this level,” he said.
On the Nagrota seat, Abdullah said his party had fielded a candidate after the Congress refused to do so.
“In 2014, we had a (winning) candidate there. Last year also, we had a candidate. Now our DDC member Shameema has been authorised by Farooq Abdullah to file the nomination papers on behalf of the NC,” he said.
PTI MIJ HIG HIG HIG