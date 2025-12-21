J&K carries out pulse polio drive, CM Abdullah vows to make UT polio-free

Jammu, Dec 21 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday conducted a pulse polio drive across the Union territory, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urging parents to ensure that every child aged 0-5 years receives polio drops.

Abdullah also reaffirmed the government's commitment to making the UT a polio-free region.

In an X post, the chief minister's office said, "On the Pulse Polio campaign launched today (Sunday), the chief minister urged parents to take their children to receive the oral polio vaccine at the nearest booth." Abdullah also praised the health workers and volunteers for their tireless efforts in "safeguarding the future of our children".

Minister for Health and Medical Education, Sakeena Itoo, kick-started the pulse polio campaign from the Government Hospital at Gandhinagar here by administering polio drops to children.

Itoo emphasised the critical role of routine immunisation and community participation to sustain the Union territory's polio-free status.

Lauding the efforts of frontline health workers, ASHA and Anganwadi workers, volunteers and district health teams, Itoo said, "Going to the far-flung areas and administering two drops to children was very challenging, but our frontline staff delivered on that efficiently." The minister said the department has set up around 11,000 booths across the UT involving 40,000 healthcare workers to administer drops to around 20 lakh children during the campaign.

Special immunisation booths, mobile teams and house visits have been put in place across all districts to cover every eligible child, while robust monitoring mechanisms have also been set up to ensure effective implementation of the campaign, Itoo said.