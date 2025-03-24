JK chief secretary receives Diamond States award for governance

Jammu, March 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo was honoured with the prestigious Diamond States award at the grand finale of a mega summit 2025, an official said on Monday. The award was presented to Dulloo at a function in New Delhi on Sunday in recognition of J&K’s performance in domains such as governance and development during the past few years, the official said.

The chief secretary expressed gratitude for the recognition and dedicated the award to the people of the union territory and the collective efforts of the J&K government and the central government in ushering in an era of peace, prosperity and development. He spoke about various initiatives like bringing governance to the doorsteps of people, besides several other welfare measures for the common masses.

He also enumerated the steps that improved the tourist influx to the union territory and credited the new connectivity measures, such as tunnels, highways, railways, and better air service for this positive change.

He reiterated the commitment of the J&K government to furthering its agenda of growth, peace and prosperity, ensuring a brighter future for its citizens.

The Diamond States Summit 2025 witnessed the participation of eminent policymakers, industry leaders, and experts, highlighting the achievements of states and UTs in governance, social welfare, and economic progress. PTI AB AMJ AMJ AMJ