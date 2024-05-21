J&K chief secy chairs high-level meeting to review security in view of elections, tourist season

Srinagar, May 20 (PTI) In the wake of two militant attacks last week, Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary Atal Dulloo Monday chaired a high-level meeting of civil and police administration to review the security situation in the Union territory, an official spokesperson said.

Advertisment

The meeting was taken in view of the ensuing tourist season and ongoing elections in the Union Territory, the spokesperson said.

Steps to strengthen the security grid were deliberated in the meeting, he said.

Militants struck twice on Saturday, killing a former sarpanch in Shopian and injuring a tourist couple in Anantnag.

Advertisment

Besides J-K DGP and principal secretary, Home, the meeting was attended by senior officers of the police, army and civil administration, the spokesman said.

The chief secretary said the dividends of peace prevailing in the UT from the past 4-5 years have been substantial and encouraging for all.

He said the bumper tourist arrivals and significant voter turnout in the ongoing parliamentary elections are visible indicators of peace and harmony witnessed here during this period.

Advertisment

Dulloo said any effort to derail the visible conducive environment would be dealt with strictly. He said the notable improvement in the security scenario has benefitted everyone and needs to be preserved at every cost.

The chief secretary directed the agencies to be vigilant against inimical forces and ensure concerted coordination for absolute safety of tourists, political workers and other civilians in J&K.

DGP RR Swain said law enforcement agencies are taking both on-field and off-field measures to ensure safety of the citizens here.

Advertisment

Swain also noted that the participation of people in large numbers in the ongoing elections has unnerved certain elements.

He suggested that standard operating procedures (SOPs) for different stakeholders should be devised to minimise the chances of any terror incidents.

Swain called for initiating certain measures to ensure least disturbances in day-to-day business of the people.

Advertisment

Principal Secretary, Home, Chandraker Bharti, in his comments stated that the law maintaining agencies have an added responsibility to consolidate the gains they had made over past few years.

He stressed on devising a new strategy to safeguard both political workers and tourists alike, and called for sensitisation of all the vulnerable sections, especially the migrant labourers, minorities and stakeholders of the tourism industry, about the safety measures that need to be observed under all circumstances.

Bharti suggested devising a 'Dos and Don'ts' list for various tour operators, hotels, lodges, local guides, homestays.

Advertisment

Other participants, including the divisional commissioners and ADGP, Jammu and IGP, Kashmir gave their suggestions, the spokesperson said.

He said the security establishment is fully capable of tackling the challenges posed by the terror elements.

The meeting also decided to constitute a committee consisting of both senior police and civil officers to devise SOPs for the safety of all the susceptible groups in J&K.

The SOP will chalk out duties and responsibilities of all the stakeholders, the spokesperson said. PTI SSB SKY SKY