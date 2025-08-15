J&K; cloudburst: PM Modi speaks with CM Omar Abdullah, LG Manoj Sinha, promises all help

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday in the wake of a cloudburst in Kishtwar district and promised all help.

A massive flash flood triggered by a cloudburst struck a remote mountain village in Kishtwar on Thursday, killing at least 60 people and injuring more than 100.

Modi spoke with Abdullah and Sinha on the tragedy in the wake of the cloudburst, officials said.

He took stock of the situation and promised all help, they added.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Spoke to Jammu and Kashmir LG, Shri Manoj Sinha Ji and CM Shri Omar Abdullah Ji regarding the situation in the wake of the cloudburst and flooding in Kishtwar." "Authorities are working on the ground to assist those affected," he added. PTI ASK RC