J&K CM Abdullah calls for greater awareness and collaboration on organ donation

Srinagar, Feb 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday called for greater awareness and collaboration on organ donation.

The chief minister lauded the efforts of medical experts and institutions in saving lives.

He addressed the inaugural session of the two-day event SAMAGAM-2025, organized by the National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO), New Delhi, in collaboration with the State Organ & Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO), Jammu and Kashmir, at SKICC here.

Abdullah commended the organizers and acknowledged the exemplary work of Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar, and GMC, Jammu, in the field of kidney and corneal transplants.

He urged these institutions to intensify their efforts towards initiating cadaveric organ donation in and Kashmir.

Emphasizing the need for a wider awareness and acceptance of organ donation, the chief minister suggested that medical experts should collaborate with religious scholars and other stakeholders to foster informed discussions and reach a consensus on the subject.

He assured full government support in strengthening these institutions to promote a healthier society.

Abdullah also highlighted the adverse effects of self-medication, lifestyle diseases and lack of physical activity, urging people to adopt healthier habits.

The event featured expert deliberations on various aspects of organ donation and transplantation besides presenting the present scenario of organ donation in India, evolution of cadaveric organ donation and transplantation, Islam and organ/tissue donation and cadaveric organ donation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The delegates from Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organizations (ROTTOs) and State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organizations (SOTTOs) from across the country participated in the event.

Meanwhile, the chief minister flagged off the second season of the fastest Electric Vehicle (EV) drive, Kashmir to Kanyakumari (K2K), from SKICC.

Interacting with the organizers, he extended his felicitations and best wishes to all participants.

"This drive stands as a testament to the remarkable advancements in vehicle technology, the development of charging infrastructure and the rapid growth of India's EV ecosystem," he said.

Expressing confidence in the team's endeavor, Abdullah acknowledged their ambition to surpass their previous record, this time targeting an impressive 80-hour journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in the Tata Curvv EV.

Equipped with next-generation Gen 2 motor technology, a robust 55kWh battery and supported by India's expanding EV infrastructure, the drive is expected to set new benchmarks in long-distance electric travel, he said about the rally.

The chief minister wished the participants a safe and successful journey, emphasizing that their achievement would further inspire the adoption of sustainable transportation across the country. PTI SSB AS AS