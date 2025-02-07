J&K CM Abdullah expresses concern over Engineer Rashid's deteriorating health

Srinagar, Feb 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday expressed concern about the health condition of Baramulla Lok Sabha member Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer, who is on an indefinite hunger strike.

"Very concerned to hear about Engineer Rashid having to be shifted to hospital. It is imperative that authorities take proper care & ensure that his condition does not deteriorate while the court arrives at a considered decision on his bail plea," Abdullah posted on his X handle.

He was reacting to reports about the Lok Sabha member being shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital after his health condition deteriorated.

The politician has been on a hunger strike since January 31 for not being allowed to attend Parliament, which is currently in session. PTI MIJ AS AS