J&K CM Abdullah hands over appointment orders to panchayat secretaries in Jammu

Jammu, Feb 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday distributed orders to newly appointed panchayat secretaries in the Rural Development Department here, urging them to ensure government funds are utilized without corruption.

As many as 20 newly appointed panchayat secretaries -- 10 each from Kashmir and Jammu divisions -- received their appointment orders from the chief minister at an event organized at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology (SKUAST) in Jammu.

Congratulating the appointees, Abdullah reminded them of their crucial role in bridging the gap between the government and people.

“The appointment process was transparent though not without its challenges. Despite difficulties, we ensured the process was completed fairly,” the chief minister said.

“Today, you receive your appointment orders not as a favor from anyone, but as a result of your hard work and merit,” he added.

Recalling the historical evolution of the Panchayati Raj system in Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah acknowledged the contributions of past governments, particularly former Chief Minister Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, in strengthening grassroots governance.

“The Panchayati Raj system was first introduced under the Jammu and Kashmir Village Panchayat Act. Over time, panchayat system has evolved, with every government playing its part in strengthening it,” he noted.

Speaking about the significance of panchayat elections, the chief minister pointed out the high-level of public participation in local governance.

“We have observed that while voter turnout in the parliamentary elections is relatively low, it increases in the assembly elections. However, panchayat elections see the highest level of engagement because these institutions are closest to people,” he said.

Abdullah urged the newly appointed panchayat secretaries to ensure that government funds allocated for rural development are utilized effectively and without corruption.

“The schemes - whether centrally sponsored or J&K sponsored - must be implemented with honesty, ensuring maximum public benefit. You will face pressures and attempts to influence decisions, but your duty is to uphold justice and serve the poor,” he said.

He reminded them that while governments change, the responsibility of public servants remains constant.

“Don’t worry about political shifts, your focus should be on serving people with dedication,” he said, highlighting the importance of honesty, transparency and dedication in public service.

The chief minister expressed hope that he would continue to interact with the appointees in the years ahead, pledging his government’s support as they carry out their duties.

"This will not be our last meeting. Today we are here, but tomorrow we will meet in the field, working together to improve governance. I look forward to visiting your areas and seeing the impact of your work firsthand," he said.