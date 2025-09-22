JK CM asks officials to expedite flood damage assessments to seek comprehensive package from Centre

Srinagar, Sep 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday directed concerned departments to fast-track flood damage assessments so that a consolidated proposal would be submitted to the Centre for a comprehensive restoration package.

The CM gave the direction at a high-level meeting here to take a comprehensive review of flood relief and restoration measures across Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesperson said.

Heavy rains across various districts in Jammu and Kashmir recently triggered flash floods in many rivers and drains, along with incidents of landslides and traffic disruptions.

On September 18, Abdullah said the floods caused massive damage to public infrastructure, including 330 bridges and 1,500 km of road, and destroyed private properties like homes and fields.

During the meeting, the spokesperson said the chief minister directed all departments to expedite their assessment so that projections for relief and restoration could be submitted to the Government of India without delay.

The CM inquired about the funds released during the floods and was informed that in several districts these funds have been utilized in temporary restoration works.

Abdullah impressed upon his Council of Ministers to finalise departmental projections quickly and for district authorities to reconcile figures with departments to arrive at accurate figures so that a consolidated proposal could be submitted to the Centre for a comprehensive restoration package, the spokesperson said.

He added Abdullah reiterated that permanent restoration of infrastructure and restoration of livelihoods would be taken up on a war footing once a comprehensive package is approved by the central government.

The CM also reviewed the safety audit of schools undertaken after the floods, calling for the certification process to be fast-tracked.

Responding to rumours and misinformation circulating on social media about "deliberate delay" in movement of fruit trucks on Srinagar-Jammu Highway (NH-44), the CM instructed the Divisional Commissioners and IGP (NH) to issue verified information promptly so that people remain updated with facts.

The CM was informed that slow movement has been on account of poor road conditions in certain stretches of the National Highway and not deliberate.

During the meeting, Abdullah expressed concern over damage to the historic Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex in Jammu.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, informed that land subsidence along the Circular Road had damaged the backside of the complex, underscoring the need for urgent protective measures.

The CM directed officials to ensure robust preparedness, strengthen embankments and put in place effective response mechanisms to safeguard lives and property.

He also directed concerned Deputy Commissioners to submit report regarding admissibility of ex-gratia relief in favour of next of kin of families from J&K who lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh in the recent landslide.

Earlier, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg presented a detailed report on the impact of the floods. He informed that losses in Kashmir division included 16 houses which were fully damaged, 57 severely damaged, and 791 partially damaged, with relief already disbursed in all cases.

Garg said one life was lost, for which compensation has been provided, while three other deaths in related incidents in Anantnag were compensated through the Red Cross.

Giving details of infrastructure damage, it was informed that nearly 90 km of roads were affected across 279 road stretches, of which 52 have been restored while the rest are under repair, the spokesperson said.

He said 87 bridges and culverts were also damaged, with more than half already restored.

A breach in the Jhelum at Zoonipora, Shalina in Budgam, is currently being repaired, the spokesperson added.

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir gave account of agricultural losses with more than 12,500 hectares of land affected and nearly 315 hectares in Horticulture impacted, primarily in Anantnag, Kulgam, and Pulwama, districts with estimated losses of about Rs 59 lakh.

While giving details of the situation in Jammu, the Divisional Commissioner Jammu said the floods claimed 150 lives, left 178 people injured, and 33 missing, with Kishtwar recording the highest casualties.

Housing losses were severe, with more than 4,200 homes fully damaged and over 8,600 partially damaged, the worst-hit districts being Udhampur and Jammu. Livestock losses stood at 1,455 and crops over 1,300 hectares were damaged, rhe Divisional Commissioner Jammu said. PTI SSB NB NB