JK CM expresses sorrow over Indian pilgrims' deaths in Medina accident

Srinagar, Nov 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia's Medina.

Over 40 Indians were on board the bus that reportedly collided with an oil tanker at around 1:30 am (IST) and most of the deceased appeared to be Indians, officials said. The bus was learnt to be on its way from Mecca to Medina.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar put the toll at 45, saying a total of 54 people from the city had left for the pilgrimage recently.

"Chief Minister has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic accident involving a bus carrying Indian pilgrims in Medina, Saudi Arabia early this morning. He has extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured," Abdullah's office said in a post on its official X handle.

Visuals of the incident on television channels showed a massive fire engulfing the bus and thick clouds of smoke rising in the air.

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also condoled the deaths of Indian pilgrims.

"The news of 42 Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad losing their lives in a road accident in Saudi Arabia has brought immense sorrow. Those who set out for the House of Allah with pure intention returned to Him in a state of 'ibadah' yet the pain for their families is beyond words," Mirwaiz said in a statement.