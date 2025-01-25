J&K CM gets official X handle

Srinagar, Jan 25 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir chief minister has now got an official handle on popular microblogging website X, his office said on Saturday.

Advertisment

"Official announcement. We are delighted to share that the office of the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir is now officially on X!" Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's office, using the handle "@CM_JnK", said in its first post on X.

It asked social media users to follow the handle for "direct engagement and insights".

"Stay connected for updates on key initiatives, policies and developments, shaping our Jammu and Kashmir region," it added.

Advertisment

Abdullah, a tech-savvy person himself, remains active on various social media platforms and has more than 30 lakh followers on his personal account on X. PTI SSB RC