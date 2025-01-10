JK CM launches RTI portal for citizens, integrates 62 govt departments

Jammu, Jan 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday launched a portal for submitting RTI requests, checking their status, and receiving responses electronically, without the need to visit government offices in person. The launch of the portal marked a significant step towards enhancing transparency and accountability in governance in Jammu and Kashmir. The General Administration Department (GAD) is the nodal agency for managing the RTI Online Application Portal, through which all departments are responsible for disposing of RTI applications.

"Launched J-K RTI Online Portal at the Civil Secretariat. In a case of better late than never, the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir have, at last, got their own RTI portal," Chief Minister Abdullah said on social media platform Facebook.

Abdullah emphasised the RTI portal aims to provide citizens with a user-friendly and efficient platform for submitting RTI requests, checking their status, and receiving responses online.

"This digital shift will make the entire RTI process more streamlined, transparent, and user-friendly," he added.

The chief minister said the initiative would contribute to greater transparency, accountability, and effective governance in Jammu and Kashmir. In his address, Chief Minister Abdullah congratulated the officers involved in developing the portal, emphasising its transformative potential in simplifying the RTI application process. “This initiative will provide easy access to government information under the RTI Act, empowering citizens with a faster, more transparent, and cost-efficient mechanism,” he said. The chief minister also urged the authorities concerned to ensure widespread publicity of the initiative so that citizens across Jammu and Kashmir become aware of its benefits. Developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) Jammu and Kashmir, the portal introduces a shift from manual to online RTI applications. This transition enables citizens to submit RTI requests, track their status, and receive responses electronically, eliminating the need for physical visits to government offices. The portal’s key functionalities include its user-friendly interface, streamlined RTI workflow, and robust documentation features, officials said. A unique feature of the portal is the issuance of a registration number to applicants via SMS and email for future reference, enabling easy tracking of RTI applications. The portal integrates 61 government departments, 272 nodal officers and public authorities, 720 first appellate authorities (FAAs), and 3,419 central public information officers (CPIOs) and public information officers (PIOs), ensuring comprehensive coverage and making the citizens informed about the activities of the Government. According to details, the General Administration Department (GAD) is the nodal agency for managing the RTI Online Application Portal. The respective departments are responsible for disposing of RTI applications received online through the portal, officials said.

Any complaints regarding RTI applications or delays in their disposal within the stipulated time-frame need to be submitted to the nodal officers of the respective departments, they added. The department-wise list of nodal officers is available on the RTI Online Portal.

RTI applications and appeals can be filed only for the public authorities listed in the public authority menu of the RTI Online Portal, they said.

If an RTI application or appeal needs to be submitted for a public authority not listed on this portal, it is recommended to file the RTI application in physical form to such public authorities, they added. PTI AB AB MNK MNK