JK CM lays foundation stone of automated vehicle testing station in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 25 (PTI) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah laid the foundation stone of an automated vehicle testing station (ATS) here on Tuesday, marking a "significant stride" towards strengthening road safety and modernising transport infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the establishment of the ATS will usher in a more transparent, efficient and technology-driven vehicle fitness regime.

The ATS will come up in Khanpur, Nagrota, along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

"Such facilities are essential for reducing road accidents, ensuring compliance with safety standards and curbing manual irregularities in the fitness certification process," Abdullah said.

He reiterated his government's commitment to adopting modern systems and improving public service delivery across various departments.

"Even if a single accident is avoided and even one precious life is saved, I will say this station benefited us. Road accidents claim numerous lives and mostly post-accident investigations indicate that the vehicle (involved) was not suitable to be plying on the roads," he said.

Abdullah said the foundation stones of two stations -- one in Nagrota and another in the Pampore area of south Kashmir -- were laid through the Public-Private Partnership mode and both of them are expected to start working within six months.

He said two more stations will be set up in Jammu, one each in Pir Panjal and Chenab valley regions, to cover the entire division so that more vehicles can be tested.