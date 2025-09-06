J&K; CM offers Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi prayers at Hazratbal mosque amid national emblem row

Srinagar, Sep 6 (PTI) Amid a controversy over the placement of the national emblem on a plaque inside the Hazratbal mosque here, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday joined the devotees at the revered shrine here on the auspicious occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, and prayed for peace, harmony and prosperity for the people of the Union Territory.

The chief minister offered the Magrib namaz (evening prayers) at the shrine, which houses a relic of Prophet Muhammad, an official spokesperson said.

After the prayers, he was blessed with a glimpse of the holy relic, along with the other devotees, the spokesperson added.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani and Zadibal MLA Tanvir Sadiq also participated in the prayers at the shrine.

On this spiritually-significant occasion, the chief minister prayed for everlasting peace, communal harmony and the well-being and prosperity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He extended warm greetings to people on the festival, urging them to uphold the noble teachings of the Prophet as a guiding light for unity, compassion and service to humanity.

The controversy around the mosque broke out on Friday after a plaque, placed inside the shrine, sparked outrage among devotees, who argued that placing any figure or symbol inside a mosque is against the Islamic principle of monotheism.

The plaque, of the inauguration of the renovated shrine by the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, was subsequently vandalised and removed by unidentified people after Friday prayers, prompting police to register a case.

Political parties have called for the removal of board Chairperson Darakshan Andrabi and the registration of an FIR against her for hurting the religious sentiments of people. PTI SSB RC