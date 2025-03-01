J&K CM Omar Abdullah extends greetings on commencement of Ramzan

Jammu, Mar 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday extended his greetings to people on the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

The first day of Ramzan will be observed by Muslims across the country on Sunday.

In his message, Abdullah emphasised the importance of unity and compassion during this period of reflection.

He encouraged citizens to support one another and foster an atmosphere of mutual respect and understanding.

"This spirit of togetherness will help build a stronger and more resilient community throughout Jammu and Kashmir," Abdullah said.

He also prayed that the almighty may answer all prayers and accept "our fasting for this sacred month".

The chief minister prayed for the peace, prosperity and well-being of all the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"May Allah's blessings be upon all. Ramzan Mubarak!" he added. PTI TAS RC