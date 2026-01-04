JK CM Omar Abdullah greets people on Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti eve

Jammu, Jan 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday extended warm greetings to the Sikh community on the eve of Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti will be celebrated on January 5.

In his message, the CM paid rich tributes to the life and teachings of the 10th Sikh Guru, describing him as a beacon of truth, courage, integrity and unwavering devotion to humanity.

He said that the Sikh Guru’s timeless ideals of sacrifice, righteousness and service continue to inspire millions across the world and will remain a guiding light for generations to come.

On the auspicious occasion, Abdullah prayed for peace, prosperity and harmony in Jammu and Kashmir, and expressed hope that the spirit of the day would further strengthen the bonds of unity, brotherhood and communal harmony among all sections of society. PTI TAS NB