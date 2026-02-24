JK CM Omar Abdullah inaugurates projects worth Rs 84.41 crore in Ganderbal

Srinagar, Feb 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said development must translate into tangible improvement in the daily lives of people.

The chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of major development projects worth Rs 84.41 crore in Ganderbal Constituency, marking a significant stride towards strengthening infrastructure, healthcare, water supply, sanitation, education and road connectivity across the district.

Abdullah represents the Ganderbal constituency in the assembly.

The projects, spanning multiple departments, were inaugurated and e-launched at different locations, underscoring the government's commitment to balanced and inclusive development.

"From healthcare and sanitation to roads, schools and drinking water, these projects reflect our resolve to ensure comprehensive development of Ganderbal. Our focus is not merely on announcements but on timely execution and quality outcomes," he said.

Abdullah said development must translate into tangible improvements in the daily lives of people.

The investments in urban beautification, clean water supply, modern healthcare infrastructure and road connectivity would not only strengthen public services, but also create economic opportunities and raise the overall quality of life, he added.

On the occasion, the chief minister also distributed Mission Yuva disbursal letters worth Rs 55 lakh among beneficiaries.

Later, he held a public interaction at the Dak Bungalow Ganderbal, where he listened to the demands and grievances of people from various areas of the district.

The developmental projects include Rs 770 lakh beautification and development of Ganderbal town, Rs 750.78 lakh for road widening, Rs 840 lakh CT Scan machine at District Hospital, and several water supply schemes, giving a major push to healthcare, sanitation, water supply, roads and urban infrastructure in Ganderbal in central Kashmir. PTI SSB HIG HIG