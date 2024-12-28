J&K CM Omar Abdullah visits Ganderbal to assess situation after snowfall

Srinagar, Dec 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited his Assembly constituency, Ganderbal, on Saturday to take stock of the situation in the aftermath of snowfall, officials said.

Advertisment

Abdullah visited his constituency to assess the situation first-hand and monitor the district administration's efforts to provide relief to people, they added.

The officials said the chief minister paid an unannounced visit to the district hospital to assess its preparedness in providing healthcare services.

He interacted with the hospital staff as well as patients and their attendants, and emphasised the importance of ensuring uninterrupted medical services, the officials said.

Advertisment

They said the chief minister also enquired about the heating arrangements at the hospital, and the availability of staff, essential medicines and other facilities.

Later, he visited the mini-secretariat complex and took stock of the situation across the Union Territory from the deputy commissioner's office at Ganderbal, the officials said.

They said Abdullah chaired a crucial meeting with divisional commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir and all deputy commissioners to review the snow-clearance and power and water supply scenarios.

Advertisment

He directed the officers to take swift action to ensure uninterrupted essential services after the snowfall, the officials said.

Talking to reporters in Ganderbal, Abdullah said he visited Ganderbal to ensure that people do not face much hardships due to the snow.

"I wanted to ensure that the snow-clearance operations on roads were sped up and electricity was restored wherever the lines were snapped. I also wanted to take stock of hospital and essential services," he said.

Advertisment

The chief minister said he is monitoring the situation in other districts of the valley as well.

"There are places where electricity has been affected due to snowfall and that would be restored by Saturday evening. Efforts are also on to clear the roads that are blocked due to snow," he said.

Asked about the restoration of water supply in certain areas, the chief minister said wherever the supply can be restored immediately, it would be done, and wherever it would take time, water tankers would be made available. PTI SSB RC