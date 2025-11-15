JK CM Omar Abdullah vows to make Jammu Tawi Golf Course a national golfing destination

Jammu, Nov 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday launched several new initiatives for Jammu and reiterated his government's resolve to position the Jammu Tawi Golf Course (JTGC), Sidhra, as a premier national destination for golfers.

He made these remarks while addressing a felicitation ceremony organised for paragliders upon the completion of their training course at JTGC.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that while tournaments are being held in Srinagar, Pahalgam and Gulmarg, Jammu's golfing potential has not been promoted to the extent it deserves.

"Jammu's golf course is exceptionally beautiful and of high quality. We will work harder to promote it, host more tournaments, and ensure that JTGC emerges as a national golfing destination," he said.

He assured the people of Jammu that the government is making concerted efforts to secure the region economically and elevate its standing on the national tourism map.

"Our commitment to Jammu is unwavering. Whether it is Jammu city, its surrounding areas, or the remotest parts of Jammu province, our endeavour is to ensure not just security but prosperity. We have taken several steps already, and many more are in the pipeline," he said.

The chief minister emphasised that Jammu possesses immense tourism diversity — heritage tourism, pilgrimage tourism, border tourism and adventure tourism — all of which require sustained promotion.

"There is a need to bring more people here, develop facilities further and unlock the full tourism potential of this region," he added.

Referring to the development of the golf course, he said, "I don't know what first inspired us to establish a golf course here, but Jammu deserves it. People here love golf as much as anywhere else, and this facility must be strengthened and promoted." He also appreciated the introduction of new initiatives such as the enhanced tourist bus services. "The bus inaugurated today, linked to border tourism, is a special addition. We have always maintained that Jammu's tourism must be nurtured across all fronts," he noted.

Earlier, the chief minister laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art indoor swimming pool at JTGC, Sidhra, marking a major addition to sports infrastructure in the region.

He also flagged off the Jammu Gedi Bus Service, an innovative transport initiative aimed at improving connectivity to major tourist destinations such as Surinsar-Mansar and Suchetgarh. PTI AB MPL MPL