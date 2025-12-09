J&K CM orders tourism dept to identify top 10 high-traffic airports for targeted promotions

Jammu, Dec 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday directed the Tourism Department to identify the top 10 airports in the country with the highest tourist traffic and prioritise these hubs for targeted publicity aimed at attracting holidaymakers to the region.

Abdullah was speaking at a meeting to review promotion and publicity activities of the Tourism Department with a focus on enhancing J&K's visibility and increasing visitor engagement to further strengthen the Union Territory's tourism profile, an official spokesman said.

The chief minister directed the Tourism Department to prepare an advance annual calendar of events to ensure better planning, effective execution and improved coordination.

Directing targeted promotional strategies, he said tourism publicity and advertising should be focused on airports with high footfall of tourists in cities such as Jaipur, Udaipur and Goa.

He asked the department to identify the top 10 airports in the country in terms of tourist traffic and undertake focused advertising and marketing campaigns at these locations.

Abdullah stressed the need for high-quality, meaningful designs and effective presentation at national and international travel marts, and instructed that all stalls and promotional material must reflect the true strength and potential of J&K tourism.

He also called for early finalisation of dates for the Kashmir Marathon and stressed on incentivising participation of local and national-level runners and enthusiasts by having a wide spread of prizes so that it encourages greater participation.

Abdullah directed that a title sponsor should be identified for the Kashmir Marathon on the pattern of major marathon events such as the Delhi and Mumbai marathons.

The chief minister also suggested introducing themed short-distance runs such as a 'Tulip Run' during spring and a 'Chrysanthemum Run' during the autumn season.

He emphasised the use of Virtual Reality (VR) technology at travel mart stalls, stating that immersive digital walk-throughs of destinations would generate greater interest and create a strong recall value among potential tourists.

Earlier, the officials gave a presentation on publicity and promotion initiatives taken during this year so far, highlighting a multi-pronged strategy to position Jammu and Kashmir as a leading all-season global tourism destination.

The meeting was informed that high-impact digital campaigns through social media, short videos, reels and airport screen promotions have significantly enhanced online engagement.

The department's official handles have crossed 10 lakh followers, registering over 300 per cent growth in engagement and more than four million views across platforms, the spokesman said. PTI TAS TAS KSS KSS