JK CM visits land subsidence-hit village in Poonch, assures support to people

Jammu, Aug 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday visited Kalaban village in Poonch district to assess the damage caused by land subsidence in the border belt.

Kalaban in Mendhar tehsil, near the Line of Control (LoC), has been experiencing land subsidence since September 11. It has impacted over 1,000 people and damaged more than 95 houses, a graveyard and a mosque. Residents have been relocated to safe shelters.

Abdullah, who took a helicopter to reach the village, inspected various areas where land subsidence has damaged houses, roads and other infrastructure, officials said.

He was briefed by officials, including Deputy Commissioner Ashok Sharma, and Minister Javaid Rana, who is also the local MLA.

The chief minister met the affected people, listened to their grievances and assured them of full government support. He also directed officials to provide all necessary facilities for boarding and lodging.

Kalaban is one of 11 villages that faced land subsidence in Jammu, Ramban, Poonch, Rajouri and Reasi districts during the post-monsoon period, resulting in damage to over 200 houses and the displacement of more than 3,000 people.