JK CM welcomes Centre's nod to development of civil enclave at Srinagar airport

Srinagar, Feb 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the development of the civil enclave at the Srinagar International Airport at an estimated cost of Rs 1,677 crore.

The approval was granted earlier in the day by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by the PM.

The project marks a significant milestone in strengthening the aviation infrastructure and enhancing connectivity in the Kashmir Valley, an official statement said.

Welcoming the decision, Abdullah said the expansion of the civil enclave at the Srinagar airport will give a major boost to the economy of Jammu and Kashmir.

Improved air connectivity will facilitate greater tourist inflow, enhance trade and business opportunities, and create new avenues for employment generation across sectors linked to tourism and services, he said.

"The expansion of the Srinagar airport is a transformative step for Jammu and Kashmir. Enhanced aviation infrastructure will not only strengthen connectivity with the rest of the country but also accelerate economic growth and tourism in the region," Abdullah said.

He said improved connectivity remains central to unlocking the full economic potential of Jammu and Kashmir.

The approved project will play a pivotal role in positioning the region as a premier tourism and investment destination, the chief minister said.