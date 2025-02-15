J&K Cong chief bats for resumption of cross-LoC trade

Jammu, Feb 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra on Saturday pitched for the resumption of the cross-LoC trade, which was suspended by the BJP-led Centre in 2019.

Karra said this while addressing a district convention in Poonch as part of the Congress's 15-day campaign, "Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq" (our state our right), to press for an early restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The closure of the cross-LoC trade due to Pakistan's non-cooperation and other objectionable activities is regrettable as it was a vital source of economic sustenance for the region," the Congress leader said.

He requested the government to explore all possibilities for the resumption of the cross-border trade to boost the region's economy.

The Centre suspended the cross-LoC (Line of Control) trade and travel in April 2019 from the two designated points at Salamabad-Uri in north Kashmir and Chakan-Da-Bagh in Poonch, citing concerns about "illegal weapons, narcotics and fake currency" being transported into India.

Criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for "betraying and disempowering" the residents of Jammu and Kashmir by bifurcating the erstwhile state, Karra said the Centre has indulged in "deceitful tactics to befool the people".

"The patience of the people here is running out and the residents of Jammu and Kashmir will not tolerate such tactics of the BJP," he said, adding that the Congress has launched the campaign to mount pressure on the Centre to fulfil its commitment on restoring statehood.

Karra also criticised the BJP for allegedly neglecting the border belt of Poonch-Rajouri in matters of railway, road connectivity, infrastructure development, employment and overall governance during its over-10-year rule at the Centre.

Responding to demands raised by Congress leaders, Karra called for a special development package for the border belt.

"The people of this region serve as the country's first line of defence but they have been systematically neglected in terms of employment opportunities, infrastructure expansion and crucial connectivity projects like railway and the expansion of the Mughal Road projects of the previous UPA government," he said.

Karra underscored the need for the expansion of the Mughal Road, particularly the long-pending construction of a tunnel to transform it into an all-weather road link between Poonch and Kashmir.

Apparently referring to recent incidents of cross-border actions that left two soldiers, including a captain, dead and three injured, he requested the government to take necessary measures for the security of the border residents.

Karra reiterated the Congress's commitment to employment generation, skill-development programmes and ensuring transparency in recruitment processes to empower the younger generation.

He also took on the BJP for its alleged divisive politics and said the Congress is committed to the cause of religious and regional harmony.