JK Cong chief Tariq Karra leads in Central Shalteng segment

Srinagar; Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Karra on Tuesday secured an unassailable lead over National Conference rebel Irfan Shah in Central Shalteng assembly segment, according to the Election Commission website.

At the end of the 13th round of counting, Karra had secured 18,892 votes as against Shah's 4,523 votes, a lead of 14,369 votes.

The NC and the Congress had entered into a pre-poll alliance in Jammu and Kashmir and there was a friendly contest between the two in five seats. Some leaders from the two parties, including Shah, had rebelled against their decision to join hands and contested the polls as Independents.