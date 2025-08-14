J&K; Cong expresses grief over loss of lives in Kishtwar cloudburst

Jammu, Aug 14 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Thursday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a massive cloudburst in Kishtwar district, and sought the conduct of relief and rescue operations on a war footing. The Congress also cancelled its scheduled candle-light marches in Jammu, Srinagar and other district headquarters as part of its nationwide protests against alleged electoral irregularities in view of the huge tragedy.

“The Congress is shocked by the devastating cloudburst, which claimed numerous lives. We call upon the government to press men and machinery, especially helicopter service, to intensify the rescue and relief efforts and also provide all necessary medical aid to the injured,” state Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra said.

A massive cloudburst led to flashfloods in a remote mountain village in Kishtwar on Thursday, killing at least 46 people, including two CISF personnel, and trapping many more.

As night fell over Chositi village, rescuers worked frantically and pulled out 167 people from under mounds of rubble. Of these, 38 are in a serious condition, officials said.

The death toll went up steadily as the day progressed and there were fears it could rise further.

Karra said he got in touch with the Congress cadres in Kishtwar district immediately after hearing about the tragic incident and asked them to render all possible help and assistance in the relief and rescue operations.

A congress spokesman said the party held a condolence meeting under the leadership of Karra and observed a two-minute silence for the peace to the deceased souls.

Prayers were also held for early recovery of the injured, he said. PTI TAS ARI