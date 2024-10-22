JK Congress calls for stern action by govt against terrorism in Union Territory

Jammu, Oct 22 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Tuesday condemned the terrorist attack killing seven persons in Ganderbal district and called for immediate and strict action by the government to combat terrorism in the Union Territory.

This was revealed by Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) at a meeting held under the chairmanship of working president Raman Bhalla, who expressed grave concern over the tragic incident.

"The government must take decisive steps to ensure the safety and security of civilians, especially workers in vulnerable areas. We demand stern action against terrorism," Bhalla said.

The Congress leaders also observed a two-minute silence to condole the death of the victims, extending deep sympathies to their families.

The JKPCC urged the government to provide adequate ex-gratia relief and offer a job to the next of kin of Shashi Abrol.

"We stand in solidarity with the victims' families and demand swift action to prevent further bloodshed," Bhalla added.

Reflecting on the political landscape, the meeting discussed the party's performance in the recent elections. "The Congress remains a formidable force in both Jammu and Kashmir," Bhalla said.

They acknowledged that the Congress faced stiff competition in Jammu despite significant resentment against the BJP while it secured a majority of the seats it contested in Kashmir.

A fact-finding committee, constituted by the JKPCC president, was tasked with examining the reasons behind the party's defeat in some areas. They stressed the need for introspection, stating, "We must carefully analyse where we fell short to improve future outcomes." The meeting also expressed strong displeasure over irresponsible statements by some leaders in the media, calling for immediate restraint.

The leadership emphasised that the party's disciplinary committee will address these issues to preserve the party's integrity. PTI AB KSS KSS