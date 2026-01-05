JK Congress chief meets new office-bearers to discuss pro-MGNREGA campaign

Jammu, Jan 5 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra on Monday met the newly appointed district presidents here to make the strategy for the party's MGNREGA Bachao Sangram, a nationwide campaign against the law that repeals it.

The party has announced to wage the campaign from January 10 to February 25.

Karra congratulated the fresh officer-bearers and expressed confidence that their induction would strengthen the party in the Union Territory.

"The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has announced a 45-day national agitation titled MGNREGA Bachao Sangram to demand the withdrawal of the Modi Government's VB-G RAM G Scheme and the restoration of the UPA era MGNREGA as a rights-based programme," he said, according to a spokesperson.

Karra said the party will agitate through gheraos of state assemblies, rallies, fasts, dharnas, and chaupals.

Pradesh Congress Committee working president Raman Bhalla emphasised rejuvenation of the party at the booth-level and grassroots.