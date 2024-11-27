JK Congress delegation visits protesters in Katra, extends support to them over ropeway project

Jammu, Nov 27 (PTI) A Jammu and Kashmir Congress delegation, which visited labourers protesting against the proposed ropeway project along the track to the cave shrine in Katra base camp in Reasi district, expressed grave concern over the livelihood of thousands of workers engaged in facilitating pilgrims to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

The delegation members alleged that they were briefly stopped by the police en route to Jammu.

Two leaders representing labourers and shopkeepers in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district were detained on Wednesday following fresh protests at Katra. The duo was released after an hour-long detention by the police.

The delegation, led by JK Congress working president Raman Bhalla and including former ministers Choudhary Lal Singh, Dr Manohar Lal Sharma and others, was restrained at Bun for about an hour from proceeding to Katra to meet the agitating labourers and shopkeepers, a Congress spokesperson said.

He added that they were allowed to proceed only after the intervention of the Jammu divisional commissioner.

JK Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra expressed strong objections to the police's actions, particularly in restraining senior Congress leaders en route to Katra to meet the labourers.

"I condemn in the strongest terms the anarchist attitude of the police. They must understand that it's the people's government this time, and such hegemonial attitudes of the administration and their insensitive approach to such issues will be confronted tooth and nail," Karra said.

However, the police denied the allegations levelled by the Congress delegation against them.

Earlier, the delegation of senior Congress leaders met the Jammu divisional commissioner and discussed the situation in Katra, particularly the arrest of some labourers and the police's use of force on labour leaders at Katra, the spokesperson said.

They lodged a protest over the police action following negotiations between the administration and the protesters, leading to the suspension of the agitation. The divisional commissioner immediately intervened and ordered the release of the arrested individuals, he said.

Later, the delegation visited Katra and met hundreds of agitating labourers who were waiting for their arrival at Shalamar Park under the leadership of Bhupinder Singh. The large gathering raised strong slogans in support of the Congress leaders for their solidarity and support, the spokesperson said.

The Congress extended its full support to the protesting labourers and shopkeepers in addressing their concerns and issues, he said.

The labourers expressed their gratitude to the Congress leaders for their support, for meeting them and for securing the release of their leaders from police custody.

Protesters' leaders Bhupinder Singh and Sohan Singh said they were peacefully agitating for their cause. After the administration intervened, it was decided to hold further dialogue on the contentious ropeway issue, as it would leave thousands of labourers jobless.

However, the police resorted to harsh action the following day, vitiating the atmosphere and beating and arresting them, they said.

Speaking on the occasion, Raman Bhalla, Lal Singh, Manohar Lal Sharma, and Ravinder Sharma assured their support for justice to the labourers and for finding an amicable solution to the issue.

They urged the protesters to continue their peaceful agitation.

The leaders expressed concern over the livelihood of thousands of workers engaged in facilitating pilgrims to the holy shrine, as well as the trade in Katra, which would be affected by the proposed project.

They called on the administration and the shrine board to address the concerns of all stakeholders before moving forward with the project to ensure there is no disruption in the smooth conduct of the yatra.

They also expressed gratitude to the divisional commissioner for his intervention and urged the administration to refrain from adopting an anti-labourer stance. PTI AB KSS KSS