J&K: Congress demands disqualification of BJP MLA for his remarks against armed forces

Jammu, Jun 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Congress Legislature Party leader Ghulam Ahmed Mir on Monday demanded the disqualification of BJP MLA R S Pathania for his "highly-condemnable" remarks against the Indian Air Force (IAF), calling it inefficient to deal with the challenges during last month's Operation Sindoor.

Mir raised the demand in a two-page letter addressed to Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, stating that the attitude and approach of certain Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders within and outside Jammu and Kashmir are questionable, absolutely anti-national and deserve condemnation in the strongest words.

A video clip purportedly showing Pathania making disparaging remarks about the IAF during a meeting on a land dispute has gone viral, sparking a political storm in Jammu and Kashmir.

The MLA from Udhampur East has categorically denied the allegations, claiming that the clip was "morphed" to malign him. He has also said a police complaint has been filed in the matter by the BJP's legal team.

"It was again surprising to observe that the MLA, Udhampur East expressed absurd and highly-condemnable remarks against the Air Force, calling them inefficient to deal with the challenges during Operation Sindoor, amounting to demeaning the force.

"The entire nation is solidly behind the armed forces, but the BJP, despite being in power, has unleashed an assault on the bravery and prestige of our brave forces. The attitude and the approach of the BJP leaders are questionable, rather absolutely anti-national and deserve condemnation in strongest words," Mir, who is also a general secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), said in the letter.

Also referring to the "obnoxious" comments of some BJP leaders, including a deputy chief minister, against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, he said their absurd remarks have hurt the sentiments of every right-thinking and nationalist citizen of the country.

"Such mindset shall neither be accepted nor tolerated when it comes to the valour of the armed forces, who even sacrifice their lives in the line of duty towards the nation. Therefore, I on behalf of the Congress Legislature Party in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly strongly recommend that the membership of Pathania be revoked forthwith to ensure that nobody in the future dares to disrespect the valour of our brave armed forces," Mir said. PTI TAS RC