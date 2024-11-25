JK Congress protests to press demand for restoration of statehood

Srinagar, Nov 25 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Monday held a protest demonstration at the party office here to press their demand for restoration of statehood to the Union Territory.

Led by provincial Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra, party leaders and workers assembled at the PCC office on Maulana Azad Road to press restoration of statehood to JK.

"Our principles have been the same -- before polls, during the poll campaign and after the polls. We want that the rights and constitutional guarantees snatched from us in August 2019 should be restored," Karra told reporters.

He said the Congress party wanted to remind the Centre about its promise of restoring statehood to JK after the elections.

"Parliament session is beginning today and we want to remind them (the Centre) about their promise of restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir," Karra said.

He said the Supreme Court has directed the Centre to restore statehood to JK and the government should respect the apex court's ruling. PTI MIJ KSS KSS