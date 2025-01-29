JK Congress seeks independent probe into Santosh Trophy team selection

Jammu, Dec 16 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Tuesday questioned the alleged bias in the selection of football players from Jammu for the Santosh Trophy team and demanded an independent inquiry to ascertain the truth.

The party also welcomed a Delhi court decision rejecting an Enforcement Directorate's (ED) chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, saying the "malafide intent and illegality" of the Modi government have been fully exposed.

J&K Congress working president Raman Bhalla said the allegations of bias in the selections for the football Santosh Trophy raise serious concerns.

"We demand an independent inquiry to find out the truth and address the anguish among the youth of Jammu," he said.

He said that in a sensitive region, issues of bias must be handled carefully. He stressed that there was no scope for politics in sports and education, and called for a time-bound inquiry into the matter.

Sports Minister Satish Sharma has assured a time-bound and impartial inquiry into the Santosh Trophy team selection.

The BJP's J&K unit earlier demanded Sharma's resignation over the issue.

However, the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council has rejected the allegations, terming them misleading and asserting that the selection process was merit-based and transparent.

On the National Herald case, the Congress said the court ruled that the ED case was without jurisdiction and that there was no FIR, without which no case could stand.

On the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University-run Medical Institute of Excellence, the Congress accused the BJP of failing to respect religious and regional sentiments.

It said the BJP, despite being in control from the shrine board management to the health ministry, has failed to provide a clear roadmap to resolve the issue.

The Congress announced it would hold protests across different areas over pressing public issues if the government failed to act.

It also accused BJP MLAs and MPs of remaining silent on key issues affecting the Jammu region, including the lack of a relief and rehabilitation package for those affected by floods three months ago.