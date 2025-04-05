J&K Congress workers protest outside party office in Delhi, seek removal of Karra, Mir

New Delhi: A large number of Congress workers from Jammu and Kashmir protested outside the party headquarters in New Delhi on Friday, seeking the immediate removal of state unit chief Tariq Hameed Karra and senior leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir for allegedly weakening the organisation in the Union Territory (UT).

The agitating workers shouted slogans against the two. “These two are responsible for the downfall of Congress in Jammu and Kashmir,” a protestor claimed. “Congress was once a potent force in the erstwhile state, but these two have ruined the organisation and turned it into a sinking ship," he added.

The protesters recalled how ordinary Congress workers risked their lives to keep the party flag flying during the most difficult years of militancy in the Kashmir valley.

“We stood by the party when even stepping out with a Congress flag meant risking death,” said a senior Congress worker from south Kashmir. “But now the real threat comes from within, not from outside," he said.

J&K Congress leaders protest against state unit chief Tariq Hameed Karra and former president Ghulam Ahmed Mir outside the party headquarters in New Delhi#Congress #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/rCOwegkJ5k — NewsDrum (@thenewsdrum) April 5, 2025

The Congress workers held placards and chanted slogans such as “Remove Karra, Save Congress” and “Congress Workers Betrayed by Mir and Karra.” Dedicated party workers participated in the protest, claiming they had no personal interests but want to save the party from further collapse in the UT.

The workers appealed to the Congress high command to take immediate corrective measures. “If the party leadership wants Congress to survive in Jammu and Kashmir, then the first step will be to remove Karra and Mir,” said another protester. “Bring in someone who respects workers and rebuilds trust," he added.