J&K: CPI-M MLA Tarigami appeals to Centre to condemn US-Israeli aggression on Iran

Srinagar, Mar 7 (PTI) Senior CPI-M leader and Kulgam MLA M Y Tarigami on Saturday appealed to the Centre to condemn the US-Israeli aggression on Iran, saying Tehran and New Delhi shared traditional relations and had supported each other in difficult times.

“I want to appeal to the government of India that we have traditional relations with Iran and have supported each other in difficult times. But today, I do not know why, we are either silent or taking sides.

“I am pained at what our own people are doing. I want to appeal to the leadership of our country that it should condemn this barbarism and the agenda of genocide of the US and Israel,” Tarigami told reporters.

India should also work to stop the war, he added.

“Otherwise, if it (the conflict in West Asia) continues, no country will survive in the region. It should be our endeavour to put out this fire and try to use our impact to persuade the powers that started this," he added.

Tarigami also called for releasing those arrested during protests in Kashmir against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

“Registering FIRs against the protesters who were in grief and detaining them was unwarranted and an injustice. I appeal to the J-K administration to withdraw the FIRs and release all those who were arrested during these protests,” the CPI-M leader said.

The US and Israel launched military strikes on Iran on February 28, killing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader since 1989.

Following the military offensive, Iran has carried out a wave of attacks mainly targeting Israeli and American military bases in several Gulf countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

India has called for resolving the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.