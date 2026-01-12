J&K Democratic Front founder Bhushan Bazaz dies at 91

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Bhushan Bazaz, noted social and political thinker and founder of the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Front (JKDF), passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 91.

Son of renowned writer and Kashmir historian Prem Nath Bazaz, he was widely regarded as a consistent and principled Kashmiri Pandit voice advocating brotherhood and Kashmiriyat.

He stood throughout his life for peace, reconciliation and dialogue in Jammu and Kashmir.

As the founder of the JKDF, he articulated a vision rooted in democratic values, non-violence and inclusive engagement, and was known for his thoughtful interventions on issues related to society, identity and coexistence in the region.

Bazaz remained committed to fostering harmony, mutual respect and understanding among the diverse communities of Jammu and Kashmir, earning respect across political and social divides.

He is survived by his wife and a son.

Meanwhile, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed condolences over Bazaz's demise and recalled "...dear friend of my father, Bhushan Uncle was a father-like presence in my life. A true upholder of Kashmiri ethics, his sincere love, warmth and affection will always stay with me. His passing is a great personal loss to me..." PTI MHS SKL KVK KVK