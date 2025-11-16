J&K DGP reviews operational readiness, anti-terror measures in Kupwara

Srinagar, Nov 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat on Sunday conducted a comprehensive review of kinetic and non-kinetic operations, as well as the overall security scenario in Kupwara district.

“During the meeting with senior officers, the DGP assessed operational readiness, intelligence coordination, anti-terror measures, and community-oriented initiatives aimed at strengthening peace and stability in the region,” a police spokesman said.

Prabhat stressed maintaining high vigilance along the border, enhancing synergy among security agencies, and ensuring the safety of civilians.

Accompanied by senior officers, the DGP also visited the residence of late inspector Asrar-ul-Haq Shah in the Drugmulla area of the district, and offered condolences to the bereaved family, the spokesman said.

Shah was killed in the accidental explosion at the Nowgam police station on the outskirts of Srinagar on Friday night, killing 9 people and injuring several others.

The explosion, which authorities maintain was an accident and not a terror attack, occurred at 11:20 pm when a team was extracting samples from boxes of seized explosive material transported from Faridabad, Haryana.

Besides the DGP, Special DG (Coordination), PHQ, S J M Geelani, Kupwara SSP Tahir Geelani, and Additional SP Javeed Ahmad also met Shah's family and expressed solidarity in their hour of grief.