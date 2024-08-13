J&K: DGP reviews security measures for I-Day celebrations

Srinagar, Aug 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) R R Swain on Tuesday reviewed the security measures for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations in the Union Territory.

The police chief chaired a high-level meeting to review the security measures for the 78th Independence Day celebrations across the Union Territory, a police spokesperson said.

Threat assessment, counter-measures, surveillance, supervision, intelligence gathering, deployment of personnel and access control were discussed at the meeting, he added.

Top officers of the civil administration, police, Army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and intelligence agencies attended the meeting and briefed the DGP on various aspects, the spokesperson said. PTI SSB RC