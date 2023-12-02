J&K DGP reviews welfare measures for families of fallen policemen

Jammu, Dec 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir DGP R R Swain on Saturday chaired a meeting here to review welfare measures for the families of policemen who laid down their lives in the fight against terrorism.

He directed the officers to put their "hearts and souls" together to identify the issues and problems, if any, being faced by the fallen policemen's families and submit them to police headquarters within a stipulated time period and also rejuvenate the services dedicated for welfare of these families.

“The fallen heroes and their families are part of J&K Police pariwar (family) and we are duty bound to take care of their families in every respect. It has to be our primary responsibility to see how these families are doing,” Swain said.

He directed the ADGP to send empathetic officers to connect with the families.

He also directed for adoption of a family by individual police officers so that an emotional bond is created between the families and the officers, which will help in taking care of the wards of the fallen policemen empathetically.

“It is not the help and assistance that matters but connecting with these families including the parents of the fallen heroes is more important,” he said.

He directed the officers to connect with each member of the martyr families and spending quality time with them the way “we spend with our own family members.” While interacting with the family members, the officers must also find some inspiring stories of the fallen heroes, he said, adding “such families should be assured that the institutional strength of J&K Police is with them.” A police spokesman said discussions were held on a plan under which DSPs and inspectors would visit the families of martyrs to find out about their well-being.

"This will be additional to the services already in place for these families. The officers gave various suggestions which were underlined and directions were passed for their execution," the spokesman said.