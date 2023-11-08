JK DGP says maintaining peace big challenge as enemies looking for chances to disrupt it; IGP Anand Jain reviews situation in Rajouri

Srinagar/Jammu, Nov 8 (PTI) Security forces have succeeded in creating a conducive atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir but maintaining it is a big challenge as enemies are looking for the chances to disrupt peace, the union territory's police chief R R Swain said on Wednesday.

The Director General of Police visited the twin South Kashmir districts of Shopian and Pulwama where he chaired meetings with senior officers of Army, CRPF and police and took first hand review of the current security scenario.

He was accompanied by the ADGP Law and Order Vijay Kumar and IGP Vidhi Kumar Birdi.

"JK Police along with other sister agencies has succeeded in creating a conducive atmosphere in the Union territory and to maintain it is a big challenge," Swain said addressing the meetings.

He stressed that officers should be vigilant as the enemies of peace are looking for the chances to disrupt the peace.

The peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir has been achieved after a lot of hard work and sacrifices by police and security forces, he said.

In the meetings, discussions were held regarding enhancing coordination between the forces and the intelligence agencies.

People friendly policing and security of the vulnerable population were also discussed. Plans for zero terror and area domination were also on the agenda of these meetings.

The working of police stations and their requirements was also discussed.

The DGP lauded the good work and efforts of forces and of intelligence agencies in fighting the terrorism in South Kashmir.

"To uproot the terrorism totally, more joint efforts of all are needed. Synergy among the forces has to be enhanced to the next level," Swain said.

Meanwhile, IGP Anand Jain reviewed the security and law and order situation in the border district of Rajouri and called for coordinated efforts by the force to uproot the narco-terrorism in the Rajouri-Poonch range.

The IGP directed the officers to work with enhanced synergy and coordinated efforts to uproot the narco-terrorism in the range, a police spokesman said, adding he emphasized for regular interactions and briefing of the subordinates at different levels. The IGP said that people's cooperation in the fight against narco-terrorism and other crimes is must and directed jurisdictional officers to seek people's cooperation in the fight against drug abuse and other social crimes. Jain directed the officers to augment measures for improving capability of personnel in dealing with narco cases and UAPA cases. DIG Rajouri-Poonch Haseeb Mughal briefed IGP about the law and order, crime and security scenario along with other initiatives being carried out by police of twin districts of Pir Panjal Rajouri & Poonch. During his meetings, Swain emphasised for coordination among ranks at different levels in planning and executing actions for zero terror plans, and directed for working on plans for area domination on routine basis.

While impressing for the safety and security of the people, Swain stressed for generating more human intelligence, and added people's welfare was the prime concern of the security forces.

He impressed upon the officers to work with professionalism, sincerity and in a dedicated manner for the safety and security of all the people.

During the meetings, the DGP also took stock of the working of the police stations and their requirements.

He directed the officers to take care of jawans immediate needs, so that they can discharge their duties without any difficulty. PTI SSB AB ZMN