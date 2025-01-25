JK DGP visits Doda, reviews security situation

Doda/Jammu, Jan 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat on Friday visited Doda district and emphasised the importance of coordination and proactive measures in thwarting attempts by terrorists to disrupt peace in the region, an official spokesperson said.

The director general of police (DGP) visited Forward Operating Bases (FOBs). He was accompanied by Additional DGP of Jammu Zone Anand Jain and other senior officers.

The visit included a comprehensive operational review of the security situation in the district.

According to the spokesperson, Prabhat and other senior officers assessed the deployment and operational readiness, particularly in sensitive regions like Gandoh and Bhaderwah which are focal points for security concerns due to their challenging terrain.

During the visit, the DGP interacted with personnel from different forces at the FOBs. He commended them for their dedication and asked them to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and operational discipline, the spokesperson said.

Prabhat emphasised the importance of coordination and proactive measures to prevent any attempts by terrorists to disrupt peace in the region.

"Instructions were issued to maintain a high degree of vigil during cross-country operations and along fault lines. All ranks were advised to continue fostering public outreach to gather actionable intelligence and prevent (spread of) misinformation by anti-social elements," the spokesperson said. PTI AB DIV DIV