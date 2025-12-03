JK DGP visits forward area near IB in Jammu, interacts with VDGs

Jammu, Dec 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat on Wednesday visited a forward area near the International Border in RS Pura sector here and interacted with Village Defence Guards (VDGs).

The DGP's visit comes amid heightened security arrangements in the border areas across Jammu and Kashmir to prevent infiltration of terrorists from across the border during winter months.

The police chief held a security review meeting with officers and also interacted with the VDGs who are assisting the security agencies in keeping a close watch in the forward villages.

Talking to reporters during his visit to the border area, the DGP said the primary objective of the interaction was to strengthen coordination, operational cooperation and training.

"The visit mainly focused on these three aspects. We listened to their concerns and issues, and thanked them for their vital role in the overall security grid of J&K Police," he said.