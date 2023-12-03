J&K DGP visits slain cops house in J-K's Samba

Jammu, Dec 3 (PTI) Under a police welfare initiative, Jammu and Kashmir DGP R R Swain on Sunday visited the family of Constable Bodh Raj, who was killed in a car bomb attack by terrorists in Srinagar's Residency Road area in 2000.

He met the family during his one-day visit to Samba district.

The director general of police (DGP) interacted with members of the family and assured them that the Jammu and Kashmir Police as an institution was always at their beck and call, a spokesman said.

The meeting came a day after the DGP chaired a meeting to review welfare measures for families of police personnel who laid down their lives in the fight against terrorism.

Swain also interacted with district police officials and reviewed area domination plans and placement of checkpoints in the border district.

During the interaction, it was observed that patterns of terrorist infiltration through tunnels and nallahs need to be analysed from time to time, the spokesman said.

He said area domination patrols and intelligence is co-related and stressed for giving thrust on both as per the circumstances and situations. PTI TAS TAS ANB ANB