J&K: DIG reviews security at tourist destinations in Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range

Jammu, Feb 10 (PTI) DIG Shridhar Patil on Tuesday chaired a security review meeting to ensure a safe and secure environment at the tourist destinations across the Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range in Jammu and Kashmir in view of increasing tourist footfall, officials said.

The meeting was aimed to assess and strengthen the overall security framework for ensuring safety of the tourists, they said.

Officers from the district police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), who participated in the meeting, held detailed discussions on the effective implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs), enhancement of access control and surveillance measures, and improving coordination among security agencies deployed at key tourist locations.

The meeting also emphasised updating contingency plans and conducting mock drills to strengthen preparedness and response capabilities.

The DIG directed all concerned officers to implement the security measures in a coordinated and time-bound manner to maintain high alertness and operational readiness to deal with any emergent situation, the officials said.