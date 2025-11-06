JK: Drug peddler held in Baramulla, say police

Srinagar, Nov 6 (PTI) A drug peddler was arrested on Thursday and a contraband substance was recovered from his possession in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

They said a suspicious person, identified as Mukhtar Ahmad Rather, of Nambalnar Babareshi, was intercepted at a checkpoint at Y Point Babareshi crossing. Upon search, 21 grams of a heroin-like substance and a digital weighing machine were recovered from his possession.

Rather was taken into custody and a case under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered, police said, adding that an investigation is underway. PTI SSB SMV SMV AMJ AMJ