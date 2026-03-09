J&K: Drug peddler's property worth Rs 55 lakh attached in Shopian

Srinagar, Mar 9 (PTI) A double-storey residential house valued at Rs 55 lakh belonging to an alleged drug peddler was attached in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Monday, police said.

The property, belonging to Ghulam Mohammad Khanday, a resident of Zrakan Keller area, was identified as having been acquired through proceeds generated from the illegal sale of drugs and narcotics, a police spokesperson said.

Accordingly, the property was attached in connection with case registered at Keller Police Station, he said.

The attachment process was carried out in the presence of a duly constituted police team, Executive Magistrate, Lambardar and Chowkidar ensuring full compliance with all legal procedures and protocols, the spokesperson added. PTI SSB NB NB