J&K; Dy CM unfurls national flag in Jammu; Army, BSF hoist tricolour along LoC, IB

Jammu, Aug 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Friday unfurled the national flag in Jammu, with the Army and BSF holding functions on Independence Day to salute the tricolour along the Line of Control and International Border in the region.

While the functions were a low-key affair in the wake of the Kishtwar cloudburst incident, people and organisations joined the celebration by unfurling the tricolour in every nook and corner of the Jammu region.

Choudhary unfurled the tricolour and presided over the function amid inspection of the parade at M A M Stadium in Jammu.

Speaking on the occasion, Choudhary paid tributes to the armed forces for their sacrifices in safeguarding the country from enemies. “I pay homage to those who laid down their lives for the country. I am indebted to them for ensuring the sovereignty and integrity of the country.” Choudhary referred to the cloudburst incident in Kishtwar and remembered those who lost their lives, praying for a speedy recovery of the injured. “Rescue operations are ongoing. We pray that those missing are safe. The government will provide all facilities to the injured,” he said.

The Indian Army celebrated India’s 79th Independence Day with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour across the region, particularly in the border areas of Pallanwala, Poonch and Rajouri, reaffirming its commitment to fostering unity, national pride and strong bonds with local communities.

The day was also celebrated at Northern Command headquarters, White Knight Corps, and Fire and Fury Corps in Nagrota and Leh with enthusiasm.

BSF troops celebrated the day along the International Border in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts, besides at Frontier Headquarters here. The Northern Railways also held a function in the Chinab rail bridge area and unfurled the flag at all of its offices in the Union territory.

The J&K unit of the BJP also held programmes to mark the day.

At the BJP headquarters in Jammu, J&K BJP president Sat Sharma and General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul were joined by top leadership at the function. PTI AB AMJ AMJ