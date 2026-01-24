JK: Efforts underway to restore traffic on Srinagar-Jammu NH, other key roads post snowfall

Jammu, Jan 24 (PTI) Massive road clearance operations were underway to restore traffic on the Srinagar–Jammu National Highway and other key roads which remained closed for the second day on Saturday due to slippery conditions at different stretches following snowfall, officials said.

Hundreds of commuters were evacuated to safety and provided food and shelter by the Army, police and civil administration after they were left stranded on the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the only all weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, the officials said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, traffic National highway (Banihal), S P Singh said snow clearance operations on NH44 are in the final stages and the stranded vehicles on both sides will be cleared on priority.

While over 900 vehicles are stranded in Ramban sector of the highway, over 2,000 others, including trucks carrying essential commodities, are waiting for a green signal to move towards their destinations in Jammu, Udhampur, Kulgam and Anantnag districts.

“Some stretches of the highway along Ramsoo-Banihal sector are slippery, and the road clearing agencies are sprinkling salt and urea on the road to improve conditions for safe driving,” the DSP said, adding that normal traffic is likely to resume once the stranded vehicles are cleared.

Amid unprecedented snowfall and extreme weather conditions affecting the NH-44 axis, Army once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, extending timely support to stranded people, including tourists.

Troops from Nachlana Army camp responded swiftly to multiple distress situations caused by heavy snowfall, road blockages and sub-zero temperatures, an army officer said.

He said several vehicles carrying civilians and tourists were stranded along NH-44, leaving elderly persons, women, children and men exposed to harsh weather without adequate food, water or medical support.

Army personnel immediately reached the affected people and provided food, drinking water, hot tea and essential medical first aid, ensuring safety and relief to all those in need, the official said.

In a parallel operation, 32 martial arts cadets of Warriors Taekwondo Academy, accompanied by their coaches and parents, were stranded near Nachlana due to sudden and intense snowfall.

“With no access to food, water or shelter, the group faced severe hardship especially the young children. Demonstrating compassion and professionalism, Army troops evacuated them to Nachlana Camp, where they were provided warm meals, drinking water, first aid, warm clothing and safe accommodation until weather conditions improved and snowfall subsided,” the official said.

On a distress call from stranded passengers and local railway officials at Sangaldan Railway Station, the official said Army troops from Sangaldan Army Camp braved snow to provide essentials to 65 stranded passengers on Friday.

A traffic department official said besides Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the traffic on Mughal road, Sinthan top road, Srinagar-Leh national highway and dozens of other roads in various districts also remained suspended in view of the snowfall.

“People are advised not to travel on these roads until they are completely restored and declared safe for traffic,” the official said.

The Border Roads Organization (BRO) is also carrying out a major snow clearance operation to restore Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway.

The strategically important highway is closed between BG of Rajouri and Jarran Wali Gali of Poonch after heavy snowfall on Friday, a BRO official said.

He said the men and machinery of BRO is working tirelessly to restore the road and throw it open for traffic.

The high altitude areas in most parts of Jammu region including the famous tourist destinations of Patnitop, Nathatop and Bhaderwah experienced moderate to heavy snowfall on Friday, while rains in plains including Jammu city ended a dry spell that lasted over two months. Some areas of Jammu like Rajouri town and parts of Doda and Udhampur witnessed snowfall after a gap of more than a decade. PTI COR TAS NB