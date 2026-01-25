JK: Eight drug peddlers arrested, criminal booked under PSA

Jammu, Jan 25 (PTI) Eight alleged drug peddlers were arrested at different places in Udhampur and Jammu districts, while a hardcore criminal was detained under stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) here on Sunday, police said.

Sandeep Kumar alias “Chotu”, a resident of Chak Aslam, was taken into custody under PSA after obtaining formal detention orders from the Jammu district magistrate, a police spokesperson said.

He said the criminal has been subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot Bhalwal, Jammu.

“Multiple FIR’s are already registered against the criminal who has remained successful every time in securing bails from the court. In order to refrain the subject from his activities, a dossier was prepared and submitted to district magistrate for his detention under the PSA,” the spokesperson said.

Two drug peddlers along with 6.5 grams of heroin at Purkhoo Migrant Camp in Jammu, he said.

He said six more drug peddlers were arrested with over 70 grams of heroin during stepped up checking at Majalta and Roun Dumail in Udhmpur district. PTI TAS NB